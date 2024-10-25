Abhishek Bachchan is grabbing headlines for his personal life, several reports claim that Aishwarya and Abhishek have parted ways and former Miss World is staying with her daughter Aaradhya at her mother's place. The couple hadn't posed together for over a year. The rumours were fuelled when Aishwarya and Aaradhya posed separately for paps and Abhishek posed with Jaya Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan among other family members.

Rumours are rife that the couple have separately but didn't share it on special media.

They haven't seen liking and posting about each other for a long time. After months of chatter around Aish Abhi's relationship

On Friday, Abhishek Bachchan shared a poster from his upcoming film I Want To Talk. The first-look poster and Abhishek's avatar caught people's attention.

The poster features Abhishek wearing a robe and pyjamas. Abhishek flaunts his bare torso, which has a hint of a pot belly. In the poster, Abhishek, wearing glasses, is looking away from the camera.

'Bolne ke liye bohot kuch hai..': Abhishek Bachchan flaunts pot-belly in the first poster of Want To Talk; Aishwarya Rai skips reacting

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Abhishek wrote in the caption: Bolne ke liye toh bohot kuch hai but then, a picture 'talks' a thousand words. ( There is a lot to say).

Abhishek's latest poster was well-received by fans and industry friends. Amid several likes and accolades, eagle-eyed netizens searched for Aishwarya's comments and likes but didn't find any, confirming a probable split.

A user commented, "Real actor without filter ...love you, sir."

Another added, "Looking forward. You have my attention!"

Aishwarya didnt react, but Shweta Bachchan did react.

About I Want To Talk

I Want To Talk also stars Pearle Dey, Ahilya Bambroo, Jayant Kripalani, Kristin Goodard, and Johnny Lever.