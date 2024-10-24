Veteran Bollywood actor Annu Kapoor Veteran has entertained the audience for decades with his acting prowess, including his role in the film Vicky Donor, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam. Apart from his roles on TV and in films, he has also been part of advertisements. After the Rajshree pan masala ad, his recently released ad for a condom brand has taken the internet by storm.

Netizens dubbed Annu Kapoor's condom ad as the coolest one of 2024. But the condom ad was perceived differently by some. A section of netizens debated that the condom ad is for gay couples. While some said that the ad is educating Gen Z and millennials that one must consider 'condom' as their best friend. The metaphor for 'saacha dost' is a condom.

And now, the 68-year-old actor has revealed why he decided to take up condom ad. He stated that sex is a boon and is often not taken seriously in the country and that is why he felt the ad was important.

Speaking to News18, Annu Kapoor said that while he does not surf the internet, he learned from the people in his office that the ad had gone viral.

Talking about the ad, he said, "I've heard about how the internet has been reacting. Incidentally, I don't watch news channels or read newspapers. So, I came to know of them through my office people. Audiences have taken it positively with a pinch of wit and humour. But they aren't mocking it. This is exactly what the product wanted to achieve and they've achieved it."

Why condom ad?

The Durex ad got him interested as he felt that it was all about a grandparent guiding his grandchildren on taking proper measures for safe sex.

He added, "This old man is telling youngsters to take precautions and be careful. Some of them may be of the age of my grandchildren. I'm giving them the right direction and lesson as a grandparent in a very entertaining way. I feel fortunate and blessed that they still love and respect me. I'm going to be 70, what else do I want at this age? I truly urge them to take protection during sex".

He continued, "Sex is one of the most sacred and important physical aspects of human life. He stressed that it should not be treated as a topic of stand-up comedy as it is "parmatma ke diye gaye anupam vardaano mein se sex ek vardaan hai". (Sex is a blessing).

About the condom ad

In the Durex India ad, Annu is raising awareness about the role condoms play in people's lives, calling them a 'true friend'.

In the video, Annu is seen saying, "Ek sachha dost wahi hai jo har paristhiti me aapke saath khada rehta hai. Wo aapki zindagi me aise fit ho jaata hai jaise wo aapke shareer ka hi ek hissa ho. Uske saath hone se hi khushiya kai guna badh jaati hain. Har pal wo aapka kavach banke aapki suraksha karta hai. Durex Close Fit condom, aapka sachcha dost (A true friend is one who stands by your side in every situation. He fits in your life as if he is a part of your body. His company increases your happiness manifolds. He protects you always like armour. Durex Close Fit condom, your true friend)."

Work Front

Annu was also seen in The Signature. The movie also featured Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Ranvir Shorey, Neena Kulkarni and others in pivotal characters. The film is streaming on ZEE5.