Veteran actor Annu Kapoor has entertained the audience for decades with his acting prowess, including his role in the Vicky Donor film starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam, which was loved widely. Apart from his breakthrough roles on TV and in films, he has also been part of adverts. After the Rajshree pan masala ad, his recently released ad for a condom brand has taken the internet by storm.

The condom ad is open to interpretation as a section of netizens debated that the condom is for gay couples

The ad features Kapoor in a white kurta pyjama, delivering an impactful monologue about the essence of true friendship. Initially one can't make -out that he is talking about condoms and the look appears to be a government ad or an LIC ad. After a few minutes he refers to his "true friend" he speaks of as none other than a condom.

"EK sacha dost wahi hai jo harr paristhi mein aapke saath khara rehta hai. Woh aapki zindagi mein aise fit ho jaata hai jaise woh aapke shareer ka hi ek hissa ho. Uske saath hone se hi khushiyan kai guna badh jaati hain. Har pal woh aapka kavach banke aapki suraksha karta hai. Durex close fit condom, aapka sacha dost," says Kapoor in the ad.

(A true friend stands with you in every situation. The friend fits into your life as if he is a part of your body. Happiness gets multiplied several times by his mere presence and his company. He protects you at all times by becoming a shield. Durex close-fit condom, your real friend.)

Durex India's official handle posted the video of the ad on its X handle. The caption of the ad states, "Nolan : 0, Annu Kapoor: 1," implying the "twist" in the ad.

The ad features two young boys. Viewers are praising Annu Kapoor for embracing such a bold concept.