Seema Pahwa can very well be considered amongst the most talented actors in the Indian film industry. The actress who is known for her incredible performances in films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' and other successful films is someone who does not fret from taking up difficult roles or experimenting with herself to fit into a particular role. Her acting prowess has always been absolutely commendable, but why is it that she is seen in a select few films or in similar roles?

Seema recently opened up about how Bollywood has sidelined those who are creative and, without any hesitation, admitted to being disappointed about not getting good roles despite her skills.

In an interview with Bollywood Thikana, Seema spoke about the kind of accolades and compliments that come her way because of her acting prowess but revealed her surprise to never being cast as the lead of any film. She mentioned how this has made her question her talent and feel like she probably is not good enough.

Seema said, "So, a question arises in my mind — maybe I am good, but not good enough for someone to make a film with me in the lead. There is a sense of grievance, but then I think perhaps I have some limitations, which is why I wasn't cast as the lead. Toh main industry se bhut zayada uss peak pe pahunch gayi hun jahan mujhe lag raha hai bhut jaldi namaste kardeni hogi industry ko (I have reached to certain point in the industry where I feel I might have to soon say goodbye to it). The state of the industry is very bad right now. Creative people have been murdered, and businessmen have taken over. They want to run the industry with their business mindset. But I don't think we, who have worked for so many years in the industry, can work like this."

The actress also touched upon a significant point, which has previously been addressed by many senior artists in the industry. She said that filmmakers these days leave out on casting actors like her because they are "purane log" (old people or old-fashioned people). This often makes her contemplate that perhaps the industry does not need people like her.

She mentioned, "I understand they want to earn money, but maybe they don't need people like us. They leave us out, calling us purane log (old people or old-fashioned people), and tell us, 'Your thought process is very old.' They believe that only commercial elements make a film work, not an actor or the story."

In terms of work, Seema Pahwa will next be seen in 'Bhool Chuk Maaf', which will be releasing in theatres on May 9. The film, directed by Karan Sharma, stars Rajkumar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Zakir Hussain, Raghubir Yadav, Jay Thakkar and Sanjay Mishra.