The trailer of Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao, received a lukewarm response. On Thursday, the makers dropped the revamped version of Chor Bazari Phir Se. However, when the full song and video were released on social media, it was widely criticised for lacking the punch and energy needed to get Gen Z grooving.

Chor Bazari Phir Se review: Have you heard it yet?

For the unversed, Chor Bazari Phir Se is a rehashed version of the popular 2009 track Chor Bazari from Love Aaj Kal, which starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Composed by Tanishk Bagchi and Pritam, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil and vocals by Neeraj Shridhar, Sunidhi Chauhan, Zahrah S. Khan, and Bagchi, the song's video attempts to capture the chemistry between the lead pair Rajkummar Rao (Ranjan) and Wamiqa Gabbi (Titli).

While the original track revolved around ex-lovers reuniting and reflecting on their breakup, the revamped version focuses on a romantic narrative, highlighting Ranjan and Titli's quirky love story.

Netizens who braved watching Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's Chor Bazari Phir Se were quick to point out that their chemistry and dance moves failed to match the charm of Deepika and Saif from the original. Fans were left disappointed by the song's rehashing, the lack of chemistry between the lead pair, and the overall execution.

While a section of netizens lauded the makers for dropping the beat to amp up the music, which resonates with new-age sounds.

What does Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi have to say on new track Chor Bazari Phir Se

Talking about the song, Rajkummar Rao said, "This Chor Bazari Phir Se is such a vibe! It perfectly captures the chemistry between Ranjan and Titli. Filming this was an absolute blast, and I can't wait for the audience to feel that energy and vibe with the music."

Wamiqa Gabbi added, "Chor Bazari Phir Se is a total vibe! There's drama, there's dancing, and there's this delicious mischief in every beat, just like Titli. I think audiences are going to see a very endearing side to Ranjan and Titli's equation here. It's messy, magical, and full of masti!"

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's rom-com Bhool Chuk Maaf is scheduled to hit the big screen on May 9, 2025.