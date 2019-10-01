A few days back, while promoting 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy', Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi had revealed that he has bagged the remake rights of Malayalam blockbuster 'Lucifer' that featured Mohanlal in the lead role. During the event, Chiranjeevi also expressed his wish to cast Prithviraj Sukumaran in the role of Zayed Masood, a dreaded hitman in this movie.

However, Prithviraj informed Chiranjeevi that he can consider Ram Charan to do this role. As rumors regarding this big-budget movie start ruling the industry, several experts believe that remaking this movie with Chiranjeevi in the lead role will be undoubtedly a bad idea.

'Lucifer' is the biggest blockbuster Mollywood has ever witnessed, and it apparently racked up more than 200 crores at the box-office. The film featured Mohanlal playing the role of Stephen Nedumpally, a Kerala politician with grey shades. In Kerala, he is Stephen, but in the criminal circuit, he is known as Abram Khureshi, a man motivated by the thoughts of the devil.

Even though Chiranjeevi is the biggest crowd-puller in Tollywood, industry experts believe that the film will not succeed in the theaters due to various factors. First of all, the Telugu dubbed version of 'Lucifer' was released and is readily available for streaming on Amazon Prime. As the film has already been seen by a considerable number of audiences in Telugu, it will surely fail to encash the suspense factor.

One of the major highlights of Malayalam 'Lucifer' was Murali Gopy's mindblowing script and Prithviraj Sukumaran's impeccable direction. It is still unclear which Telugu filmmaker is capable of crafting such a brilliant story by blending class and class.

Moreover, the mass element portrayed by Mohanlal in Lucifer has been underplayed throughout the movie. As Chiranjeevi is an actor who is known for his loud performances, critics believe that his mannerisms may go over the board while enacting Stephen Nedumpally.