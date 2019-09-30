Promotional activities are in full swing for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in Kerala, with the team not letting any stone unturned. But a surprise came the way of viewers when at one of the promotional events, actor and director Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed that Chiranjeevi has bought the Telugu remake rights of Lucifer.

Prithviraj, who is also the director of the movie, said he is thrilled to share the stage with Chiranjeevi.

Chiranjeevi's fans are excited after they received the news. Lucifer was a hit in both Malayalam and Tamil. Mohanlal's performance was commendable and imagining Chiranjeevi in the role is already giving us goosebumps.

With #Chiranjeevi sir at the Kerala launch of #SyeraNarasimhaReddy What an absolute gem of a man! Humility and grace personified. I’m thrilled that you bought the rights to #Lucifer and will forever be sorry that I couldn’t take up your offer to be part of #SNR sir! ? pic.twitter.com/thGsUoRLAG — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) September 30, 2019

"I salute Ram Charan for mounting a project on this scale with a legend like you. Everything looks top notch. I personally do not remember you looking more stylish in any other film. You look so good in this," Prithviraj said at the event.

He revealed that Chiranjeevi offered him a role in Sye Raa and he could not be a part of it as he was caught up with other projects.

Chiranjeevi revealed at the event the rapport he shares with Malayalam actors. The superstar took the opportunity to thank actor Mohanlal for doing the voice over of Malayalam version of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

The audience at the pre-release event were excited to have Chiranjeevi in the town. The film is releasing on October 2 in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada languages. Directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ram Charan on a huge budget of Rs 150 crore, the film has music by Amit Trivedi. It also has Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kichha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia and others in key roles.