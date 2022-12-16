Just two days after Devoleena Bhattacharjee tied the knot with her gym trainer, her brother has shared a cryptic post. The post shared by her brother talks about why relationships fail. This comes barely two days after Devoleena broke the news of getting married to her gym trainer, Shahnawaz. The two kept the relationship under wraps and opted for a low-key wedding.

Devoleena's brother's cryptic post

Devoleena's brother shared a cryptic post soon after her wedding that read, "Self absorbed people only think about what makes them feel good at the moment. They don't have any respect or regard for anyone else. Then they wonder why their relationships fail." This has left her fans questioning if her family is against the relationship or not happy with it.

Reports doing the rounds have said that Devoleena and Shahnawaz Sheikh wanted to keep their marriage private and intimate. The couple wanted to complete their wedding rituals with just the closest people around them and thus there was no big wedding for the two.

Debo's post

"And yes proudly i can say i am taken & yes shonu " CHIRAAG LEKAR BHI DHOONDTI TOH TUJH JAISA NAHI MILTA. You are the answer of my pain & prayers. I LOVE YOU SHONU Lots of love to you all. Keep us in your prayers & bless us. THE MYSTERIOUS MAN urff The Famous #SHONU AND TUM SAB K JIJA," Debo (as she is fondly known as) wrote sharing her wedding picture.

Family upset?

Devoleena's mother was present at her wedding but netizens couldn't spot her brother during any of the festivities. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress has been one of the most popular faces of the small industry. The diva shocked everyone when she shared pictures decked up as a bride. It was only after the wedding that Devoleena shared pictures and videos from the festivities and gave us a glimpse into her marriage.