Saath Nibhana Sathiya fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee who is popularly known as Gopi bahu has finally tied the knot. The actress took to social media and shared a series of pictures & videos from her wedding ceremony on social media revealing the mystery man in her life. She tied the knot with her gym trainer Shanwaz Shaik.

Sharing her wedding pictures the actress captioned her loved-up snaps as 'And yes proudly i can say i am taken & yes shonu.' She further wrote, 'You are the answer of my pain & prayers. I LOVE YOU SHONU Lots of love to you all. Keep us in your prayers & bless us(sic)."

Right after the wedding ceremony, Devoleena Bhattacharjee got extremely emotional and hugged her husband tightly. Tears rolled down her eyes while she embraced Shanawaz.

Devoleena also shared a bunch of pictures and videos from her haldi and mehendi ceremony on Insta Stories

In the images, Devoleena looks radiant as a newlywed bride in a sheer red saree with pearl embroidery. She has accessorised her look with statement jewellery. While her husband looks handsome in a black tux.

Celebrities and fans of Devoleena flocked to her social media accounts and congratulated the actress.

Helly Shah wrote, "Wowww Congratulationssss Devoo Blessings and wishes for you both."

Kamya Punjabi said, "Congratulations meri jaan bahot saara pyaar aur blessings."

Jay Bhanushali mentioned, "Congratulations Devoleena."

Bharti Singh said, "Congratulations."

Deepika Singh said, "Congratulations."

Devoleena's friend Vishal Singh also shared a post on Instagram congratulating the couple.

Much before revealing her husband's name, Devoleena had teased her fans by sharing pictures and videos from her pre-wedding festivities. The actress dropped gorgeous pictures from the haldi and mehendi ceremony.

Upon seeing her pictures and videos netizens were left amused and took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to confirm whether the actress has actually taken the vows or is it for an upcoming show.

Some of them also speculated that Devoleena has tied the knot with her co-star Vishal Singh.

Eventually, the mystery over the 'Bigg Boss 13' star's marriage got solved when she officially shared the picture with Mr Right, Shahnawaz Sheikh.

Reportedly, Shahnawaz Sheikh is Devoleena's gym trainer. According to media reports, Devoleena met Shahnawaz at a gym. He helped her in physiotherapy when she met with an accident on the sets of 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya'.

The couple got married in Lonavala. The intimate ceremony was attended by her friends and family.