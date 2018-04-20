Fans were elated to see Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone walking the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Mijwan 2018, organized by Shabana Azmi's Mijwan Welfare Society. However, not just fans, even Ranbir was excited to share the stage with his former lady love.

A video has been doing the rounds on social media where Ranbir is seen praising Deepika for her excellence and beauty. Shot before the event, the video shows the actor speaking about why he was excited to walk the ramp with Deepika.

"Well, she (Deepika) is amazingly talented and so beautiful. I have done films with her, I have been on reality shows with her. This is a different medium for me, but she is a professional in it as she started her career as model. So I am excited," Ranbir is seen saying in the video.

Ranbir is excited to walk with Deepika on the ramp #MijwanWalkRKDP pic.twitter.com/gkuhKC9sMa — Ranbir-Deepika Club (@RKDPClub) April 19, 2018

Several pictures and videos from the event are going viral on social media. Fans just can't get enough of the former lovebirds' chemistry. Both Ranbir and Deepika looked extremely comfortable in each other's company.

The Mijwan fashion show was earlier supposed to be held on April 9, but it was delayed as Ranbir and Deepika had fallen sick just a day before the event.

"We regret to inform you that the Mijwan Fashion Show scheduled in Mumbai at the Grand Hyatt on April 9, 2018, has been postponed by a week or so.Both our show stoppers Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have taken ill and we are waiting for them to recover. We will inform you as soon as a new date is finalized. Apologies for the inconvenience caused and hope you will bear with us," said the statement," the organizers had stated earlier in a statement.

This is not the first time that the two stars have come together after their breakup. Deepika and her ex-beau were last seen in the film Tamasha, which, however, had failed at the box office.