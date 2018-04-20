Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone looked magical as they walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra on April 19 in Mumbai for Mijwan Welfare Society (MWS).

Talking about their outfits, Deepika looked ravishing in the white chikankari lehenga with intricate designs. Her minimal makeup, neatly tied hair and pendant earrings completed the look. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor looked handsome in his white kurta and pajama, with a black Nehru-collar jacket. And his smile was an absolute charmer on the stage!

Check out pictures and videos from the show:

Veteran and relative newcomers from the film industry — Shabana Azmi, Waheeda Rahman, Neetu Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Asha Parekh, Yami Gautam, Mouni Roy, Nushrat Bharucha, Huma Qureshi, Javed Akhtar and many more celebrities — attended the annual fundraiser.

In an exclusive interview with India Today Online, Manish Malhotra spoke about his showstoppers Ranbir and Deepika. He said: "Cinema has a very strong influence and penetration in India, and the celebrities who walk for my shows personify the spirit of the collection. We are very excited to have Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor come together for The Walk of Mijwan this year. I have had the pleasure of working with them in the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani before--and they are larger-than-life style icons for Indians all around the world.

In Deepika, I see confidence, grace and femininity that encapsulates the collection seamlessly, while Ranbir has an effortless sense of style in whatever he chooses to wear. His strong individuality and magnetism resonate the Manish Malhotra man."