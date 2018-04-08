Fans will be disappointed to know that Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor will not walk the ramp together April 9 for Manish Malhotra at the Mijwan Fashion Show.

Ex-lovers Deepika and Ranbir were supposed to appear on the ramp together as show-stoppers for the event, but both of them have fallen sick. However, it doesn't mean that the two stars will not be seen together at the event.

Considering their ill health, the organizers of the show have postponed it by about a week, according to a statement.

"We regret to inform you that the Mijwan Fashion Show scheduled in Mumbai at the Grand Hyatt on April 9, 2018, has been postponed by a week or so. "Both our show stoppers Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have taken ill and we are waiting for them to recover. We will inform you as soon as a new date is finalized. Apologies for the inconvenience caused and hope you will bear with us," said the statement.

So, fans have to wait for a little longer to see Deepika and Ranbir back together on the ramp. Manish had earlier announced the duo's reunion in an Instagram post.

Aimed at spreading awareness for the empowerment of rural women, the Mijwan Fashion Show is an annual event organized by Shabana Azmi's NGO Mijwan Welfare Society.

After their split, the pair was last seen in the movie Tamasha together. Although the film bombed at the box office, Deepika and her former beau's onscreen chemistry was talked about at length.

While fans were excited to see the Padmaavat actress reunite with her ex-boyfriend on the ramp, rumors of her soon-to-be-held wedding with Ranveer Singh have been doing the rounds.

Deepika was reportedly spotted store-hopping with Ranveer's family recently. There were reports that preparations for her marriage were on in full swing. Amidst all these, DP had spoken about her marriage in a recent interview, saying she sees herself as a working wife.

"Work is too much a part of my life to say that I can walk away from it. But I also believe that home, family, parents and marriage are also very important to me. Today, I can see myself as a working wife or mother. I think I'd drive everybody around me mad if I didn't work," she said in the interview with Anupama Chopra.

However, just like Deepika and Ranveer's rumored affair, there has not been any official confirmation on these wedding rumors.