Every year when monsoon strikes, Bengaluru's waterlogging woes take centre stage. Bengaluru's low-lying areas aren't new to the recurrent waterlogging, however, every year the matter doesn't seem to be showing better management of the event.

Rains lashed at Bengaluru on Tuesday night and Wednesday, leading to a terrible situation in some parts of the city. Many netizens have been calling the city a 'swimming pool'.

What leads to waterlogging?

It's not simply the heavy rain that ends up choking the city, but it's also the poor urban planning that leads to this problem year on year. In many parts of Bengaluru including HBR Layout and areas near Manyata Tech Park woke up to flooded streets.

Rapid urbanisation and construction have also led to serious issues when it comes to the monsoons. It's no secret that Bengaluru lost its wetlands to urbanisation. According to a study by Wetlands International South Asia, Bengaluru has lost 56% of its wetlands between 1970 and 2014. Moreover, encroachments on lakes have also added significantly to the problem. Many studies have revealed the phenomenon of the city's vanishing lakes as well.

To top it all of, Bengaluru's infrastructure and the regularity in cleaning clogged drains has been complained about on several occasions. Between Tuesday and Wednesday night the city received over 100 mm of rainfall in many parts. This led to waterlogging in Jakkur, Yelahanka, Mahadevapura, Yeshwanthpur, Hessarghatta, Peenya, Chikkabanavara, Horamavu, Rammurthynagar, KR Puram, HAL and Basaveshwarnagar. Moreover, shops and markets in Chikpet and Sultanpet were submerged as well.

Many residents across Bengaluru have been complaining about the lack of action regarding the situation. Netizens on Tuesday and Wednesday shared glimpses of the state of affairs in the city on Twitter, both amused and worries of where things are headed.

BBMP Commissioner Manjunatha Prasad had said on Wednesday, "Rainfall of more than 100 mm in 15 wards of the policy range. Water has penetrated many lowlands. BBMP has taken up action. For any rain-related complaints, the BBMP Control Room or Zone Control Room can be contacted." On Wednesday the BBMP also jumped into water-clearing activities in RT Nagar which was struck by rain, the BBMP Mayor Goutham Kumar had shared on Twitter.

Perhaps, better and quicker action would not hurt as well as preparation for such situations beforehand.