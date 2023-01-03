Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently shared a reel with Vishal Singh dancing on Besharam Rang. The duo's chemistry always gets talked about. For the longest time, netizens used to think that the diva was in a relationship with Singh. Even when she shared the pictures of her wedding, many speculated that the two secretly tied the knot.

Social media irked

However, social media was in for a shock when they came know that Devoleena had married her gym trainer – Shahnawaz. And now, Vishal and Devo's reel has left social media irked. Devoleena and Vishal were seen shaking a leg to Besharam Rang featuring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan from Pathaan. Many have questioned why she did the reel with the actor and not her husband.

"Was that marriage a publicity stunt only ??" asked one user. "Got married to a trainer but separate training going on here?" asked another user. "Why making reel with him and got married to another?" asked one more social media user. "Isn't your husband uncomfortable with this?" asked another social media user.

Devoleena's wedding with Shahnawaz

Devoleena got married to Shahnawaz Shaikh on December 14, 2022. She shared several pictures and videos from the wedding festivities. The Gopi Bahu wrote, "And yes proudly i can say i am taken & yes shonu " CHIRAAG LEKAR BHI DHOONDTI TOH TUJH JAISA NAHI MILTA. You are the answer of my pain & prayers. I LOVE YOU SHONU Lots of love to you all. Keep us in your prayers & bless us. THE MYSTERIOUS MAN urff The Famous #SHONU AND TUM SAB K JIJA. #devoleena #taken #couplegoals #finallyhooked."