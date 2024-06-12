Amidst the buzz around Apple's partnership with OpenAI on integrating ChatGPT to its operating systems, Elon Musk, Tesla CEO has threatened to ban the use of Apple devices at his companies.

This comes right after Apple announced the partnership with OpenAI at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 on 10th June 2024.

Musk's warning adds another page to the disputes between him and OpenAI in the past, with Apple now being added to the mix.

Musk's reaction

During its WWDC 2024, Apple emphasized on user privacy adopting a range of 'Apple Intelligence' measures across its systems and products. Apple has stated that "privacy protections are built in for users who access ChatGPT". Accordingly IP addresses will remain hidden and OpenAI would not store such data, though ChatGPT's data-use policies apply.

However, through his tweets, Musk appears to be uncertain about the extent of this. "Apple has no clue what's actually going on once they hand your data over to OpenAI. They're selling you down the river."

Musk's reaction to the partnership on X read "If Apple integrates OpenAI at the OS level, then Apple devices will be banned at my companies. That is an unacceptable security violation." He then went on to tweet "And visitors will have to check their Apple devices at the door, where they will be stored in a Faraday cage."

The series of tweets from Musk also claimed "It's patently absurd that Apple isn't smart enough to make their own AI, yet is somehow capable of ensuring that OpenAI will protect your security & privacy!"

Apple has so far not responded so far to the comments.

Past disputes

Musk had co-founded Open AI in 2015 and then stepped down in 2018. He sued the company and its CEO, Sam Altman in March 2024. The claim was that the company had violated its original mission statement "by putting profits over benefiting humanity."

OpenAI countered this stating "We intend to move to dismiss all of Elon's claims." Though as of 11th June 2024, it has been reported that Musk has dropped the lawsuit, with more details awaited.

Musk has previously also had a dispute with Apple accusing it of sabotaging Twitter by reducing advertising. However, Tim Cook, Apple CEO and Musk finally "resolved the misunderstanding."