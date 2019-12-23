Venu Kunnappilly, producer of Mammootty's 'Mamangam' announced a few days back that the film has grossed Rs 100 crores worldwide. It should be noted that 'Mamangam' was released on December 12, and the producer claimed that the film crossed the elite 100 crore mark within seven days of its theatrical release; an ultimate accomplishment for a Malayalam movie.

However, critics argue that the collection figures of 'Mamangam' are bolstered and they believe that the film has not even crossed the Rs 50 crore mark. In order to substantiate their views, they put forward the current booking status of the movie in multiplexes like Inox Thrissur.

Mamangam producer complaining about intentional degrading?

In a recent interaction with The Cue, Venu Kunnappilly alleged that a member of the producer association is involved in the intentional degrading of 'Mamangam'. The producer added that Mamangam is a victim of fan fight and made it clear that Mohanlal fans are taking revenge on Mamangam as Odiyan failed to make a huge impact at the box-office.

However, the comments of Venu Kunnappilly have not gone well with a majority of the audience. As per the critics, if Mammootty's 'Mamangam' has grossed Rs 100 crores, why is the film's producer complaining about intentional degrading.

"This film deserves Oscar. Go and get a life, sir. The film should be good, and there is no point in crying after giving a mediocre movie," commented Praveen Krishnan Kunnath, a YouTube user. (As translated from Malayalam).

"If the film is good, people will come to theaters, and no negative reviews will affect the movie. People visit theaters for enjoyment, and Mamangam failed to provide it," commented Akhil K Biju, another YouTuber.

Venu Kunnappilly lashes out against Sajeev Pillai

During the talk, Venu Kunnappilly also lashed out at Sajeev Pillai, who initially directed the movie. Kunnappilly revealed that Sajeev Pillai had shot 32 minutes of Mamangam, which they have not included in the original movie. He also added that this 32-minute footage will be released online soon so that people will understand Sajeev Pillai's mediocre way of filmmaking.

Mamangam is directed by M Padmakumar and stars Mammootty, Unni Mukundan, Prachi Tehlan, Anu Sithara and Kaniha in the lead roles. Manoj Pillai has cranked the camera for the movie, while Raja Mohammed has handled the editing.