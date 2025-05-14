Archana Puran Singh and Kapil Sharma have collaborated on several projects over the years. Their great camaraderie and mutual comfort level are often reflected on the screen, where they are freely able to joke about one another. Archana is currently a part of the popular show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', and their off-screen friendship and understanding add to their on-screen work. Kapil is not known to have a lot of friends in B-town, despite having a good relationship with everyone and neither does he attend a lot of Bollywood parties. After all these years of speculation, Archan revealed the real reason.

Talking to Screen, the actress spoke about how she and Kapil became friends and that all of it started from Comedy Circus, where she was a judge and Kapil was a contestant. She very clearly mentioned that it is after all these years that Kapil is finally comfortable with her, but he genuinely is not comfortable around most people.

Archana said, "It was Comedy Circus where Kapil was a contestant like the other ten, our association started then. Who knew that it would carry so far? It was an association built on mutual respect, I was his senior and a judge on the show. From my side, the respect for him grew because I saw amazing talent, whenever I see that, I bow down to it for being so pure and powerful. I made the same bond with Krushna, Kapil, and it has now evolved into a family relationship."

She then went on to reveal that Kapil is a reserved person. This might come as a shock to his fans who have always seen the comedian as an all-out personality, but Archana clarified that he is a very private person and likes to keep to himself.

The actress mentioned, "Kapil is now so comfortable with me... he is not comfortable with nine out of ten people, he is a very reserved person in his private life. He likes to keep things very private, you won't see him doing a lot of publicity. You will just see him on shows; he doesn't go to parties. When he comes to my house, he is very comfortable. He is very comfortable if I just drop in at his house, now our relationship has become very casual, it's based on mutual admiration."

She further added, "We both enjoy being around each other, we appreciate the same kind of humour. Though our upbringings have been completely different, we have connected and come together on a common platform of humour."

In terms of work, Archana was last seen in 'Nadaaniyan', which featured Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor. She will next be seen in Rajkumar Rao and Sanya Malhotra starrer 'Toaster'. The actress will also be returning to the third season of ' The Great Indian Kapil Show.'