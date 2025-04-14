Khushi Kapoor recently shared pictures from a photoshoot, and her fans and followers went berserk. Khushi did a photoshoot for the cover page of the magazine and left everyone spellbound with her clicks. From a saree to a figure-hugging gown, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter wore several outfits for the magazine spread.

Social media impressed

And looked phenomenal in each one of them. Social media was quick to say how she should leave Bollywood and enter into the modeling industry.

"Giving Kim Kardashian vibes," wrote a user.

"I thought that was actually Kim K," another user commented.

"Anne Hathaway, anyone?" a social media user commented.

"Khushi leave Bollywood, you belong here," another social media user dropped a comment.

"At first glance I thought it's Kim Kardashian," read a comment.

"Killed it," another comment read.

"Slayer," a social media user commented.

When it comes to fashion, Khushi outdoes even her sister, Janhvi Kapoor.

Khushi's Bollywood journey

Khushi has been a part of three films so far. She made her OTT debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies', a film which failed to strike a chord with the audience. She then made her Bollywood debut opposite Junaid Khan's 'Loveyapa'. The film fell flat at the box office. Her third and most talked about film was 'Nadaaniyan' opposite Ibrahim Ali Khan.

However, the film not only failed to create magic at the box office; it also got the two trolled mercilessly over their acting skills.