Tanvika Parlikar, who worked in shows like LSD 2, Dillogical, Milk Toffee, and Modern Love Mumbai; has again made a mark with Loveyapa. Tanvika plays the role of Junaid Khan's sister in the film who is all set to get married. As the Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor film released to good response, the young actress got in touch with International Business Times, India, to talk about her role in the film, working with Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor, learnings from Kiku Sharda and lots more.

Tell us a bit about your character in the film.

I play the role of Kiran in the film. Kiran is Junaid's character, Gucci's, sister. She is sensitive and thoughtful and isn't afraid to speak her mind. She is excited about her wedding, but when her brother and his girlfriend exchange their phones, she's forced to question her own relationship—and all hell breaks loose. I can't say much more at this point, but it was an amazing experience, and I am so excited for the audience to go and watch it!

How did you bag the role?

I got a call from Mukesh Chhabra Sir's team, and they told me it was a film being directed by Advait Chandan. I loved Laal Singh Chaddha and Secret Superstar, so I really wanted to put my best foot forward. If nothing else, I was just hoping to make a good impression with Mukesh sir's team. A few weeks later, I got a call saying I was shortlisted for a chemistry read with Junaid and the rest of the Loveyapa team. I was a bit nervous, but everyone extremely kind and supportive.

After the test, I was all nerves and called my mom, saying I had no idea if I had done a good or bad job. But thankfully, they called me back just an hour later and told me I was playing Kiran. I actually remember the exact moment—I was in a cab going to Pune and was struggling to call my family because of the signal. But I was so excited and eager to share the good news that the first person to hear it was the cab driver!

Tell us a bit about Loveyapa.

Loveyapa is a heartfelt romantic comedy that explores the chaos of exchanging phones for a day—not just in your life but in the lives of those you love. It delves into trust and privacy in the social media age but with a light and humorous touch. For many of us, this was our first project of this scale, making it even more special.

Tell us about your working experience with Advait Chandan.

It was a blast! Advait is a superb leader. He is always up for a conversation and is very collaborative and encouraging. His energy on set is infectious and he knows how to get the best out of everyone.

How was it working with Kiku Sharda? How was the vibe on the sets?

I got a chance to work with Kiku Sir who was amazing. We all know him to be a comedy genius but he is an incredible actor. He would crack jokes and then turn around and deliver a heartbreaking monologue and leave us all floored. He would always ensure the set was happy and lively and take care of everyone. Grusha Kapoor ma'am, who plays my mother in the film, is a total sweetheart and again, so witty! Our set was a really happy place full of jokes and masti so we all felt comfortable and motivated to do our best.

How was it working with Khushi Kapoor, Junaid Khan?