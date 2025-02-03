Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Junaid Khan in Loveyapa. While Khushi was earlier seen in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies; it was her OTT debut. And with Loveyapa, the Kapoor girl is all set to see her box-office worth. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter has become the talk-of-the-town with her professional as well as personal choices.

Janhvi Kapoor's sister is grabbing the limelight over her rumoured relationship with Jigra actor Vedang Raina. The two have not only been making joint appearances at events and family gatherings but have also been dropping mushy posts for one another. Amid the buzz around their relationship, Loveyapa director has confirmed the duo's relationship.

Khushi's social media banter

Khushi Kapoor shared a video with her puppies on the track of Loveyapa. "My father was busy so I had to recruit the doggies for a little promo video for LOVEYAPAAAAAA. In Cinemas 7th February," she wrote. Yuktam Khosla, her co-star in the film dropped a mushy comment and wrote, "Arey, so cute ya best one yet." However, the film's director, Advait Chandan was quick to write, "@yuktamkhosla Iska boyfriend hai already (She already has a boyfriend)."

Director confirms

Not ready to just stop at this, Chandan further wrote, "@yuktamkhosla film ke character se Bahar nikal (Get out of your film's character)." Now, with his social media comments, the director has confirmed the news of Khushi's dating life. Apart from the Kapoor girl and Junaid, Loveyapa also features Ashutosh Rana, Grusha Kapoor, Kiku Sharda, Tanvika Parlikar, Devishi Madaan, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Nikhil Mehta, Jason Tham, Yunus Khan, Yuktam Khosla, and Kunj Anand.

Khushi, who has been in the news for her changed facial features, recently spoke about going under the knife. She also added that she doesn't consider it a tabboo and doesn't mind talking about it openly as well.