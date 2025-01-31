Popular star kids Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan are busy promoting their upcoming film Loveyapa. The duo is leaving no stone unturned, grooving to the beats of the title track at various events. Whether at interviews or mall appearances, they are often seen performing Loveyapa's signature hook step.

Several videos circulating on social media show Junaid and Khushi recreating the hook step. In a viral clip, the duo is seen performing the title track, but their awkward chemistry and nervousness have caught attention, leading to massive negativity online.

A section of netizens criticized Junaid for his expressions, pointing out that his dance steps were not in sync with Khushi Kapoor's at all. Some eagle-eyed users even noticed that Junaid shut his eyes midway while dancing.

Let's take a look at what netizens have to say:

A user wrote, "Junaid and Khushi have weird expressions and zero chemistry in this video."

Another user mentioned, "This is so embarrassing, what are they even doing."

The third one wrote, "Last 10 seconds Junaid shut his eyes cause even he can't bear to see what he's become."

The fourth one mentioned, "The way Junaid & Suhana are mitti mein milaoing Aamir's legacy." (running the name of his father).

Aamir Khan on Loveyapa

Sharing his thoughts on his initial reaction to the film after watching the rough cut, Aamir told ANI: "I have watched the rough cut. I liked this film. It is very entertaining. The way our lives have turned out these days due to cellphones, and the interesting things that happen in our life due to this have been shown here. All the actors have done a good job. When I watched the film and saw Khushi (Kapoor), I felt that I was watching Sridevi. Her energy was there, I could see. I am a huge fan of Sridevi," Khan said.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa is the official remake of the 2022 Tamil romantic comedy Love Today, which starred Pradeep Ranganthan and Ivana in the leading roles.

Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi's daughter, Khushi Kapoor, made her Bollywood debut in the 2023 musical romantic drama The Archies. Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta's son, Junaid Khan, made his Bollywood debut in the 2024 social drama Maharaj. Both films were direct-to-digital releases and premiered on Netflix.