Rohit Sharma gave a glorious end to his T20s by clinching the World Cup trophy. Rohit, with his team, brought the whole of Mumbai at the Wankhede stadium as the celebrated the win with the victory parade. A video of Rohit Sharma's mother showering him with kisses and hugs has taken over social media.

Rohit's mother kisses him

In the video shared by Viral Bhayani, the hitman's mother can be seen kissing him repeatedly as he tries to break free. While some on social media found this to be cute mother-son chemistry, many felt Rohit was disrespecting his mother. Take a look at some of the comments. "He always tags his wife and her parents along everywhere. But behaves like this with real mother," a user wrote.

Social media reactions

"Why is he so uncomfortable?" asked another user. "Much better than Virat who never cares or meet his mom," a social media user opined. "He doesn't seem comfortable with mother. I don't like his behaviour," another social media user wrote. "Why is he making faces?" asked a netizen. "Why is he so irritated with his mother," read a comment.

"Typical mummy and typical boys," another comment read. "Indian captain meet your mother properly first then pose for the media. Didn't like this attitude of yours," one more comment read. "Give some love to your mother also," a netizen urged Rohit.

Rohit's retirement announcement

Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from T20 format right after winning the coveted trophy. "I wanted this badly. Very hard to put in words. It was a very emotional moment for me. I was very desperate for this title in my life. Happy that we eventually crossed the line," the Indian skipper said in a post-match presentation.