Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's picture with the T20 World Cup trophy and the Indian national flag will go down as one of the most iconic moments of the World Cup 2024. Virat has now opened up about the two legends coming together for the picture. The two most popular batsmen of the Indian cricket team have always been pitted against one another.

The iconic moment

Amid the chaos and noise of their competition and supposed rivalry, the picture broke the internet. Their picture together was a testimony to the unity and spirit the Indian team showed throughout the tournament. It also symbolised how the best in cricket were ready to move on from the past and start their next innings together.

Virat about the picture

Now, Virat has said that he observed how Rohit Sharma was never at the forefront when the team won. Kohli added that even during the victory lap of the stadium, the Indian skipper was continuously behind and thus asked him to come ahead and hold the trophy, even if it was just for two minutes.

"It was a very special thing for him as well. His family is here, Samaira [Rohit's daughter] was on his shoulder," the star player told Star Sports.

"But I just felt like in the victory lap he was behind the whole time. I told him, you also hold the trophy for a while, for two minutes. We should take a picture together because this journey has been very long," he further added.

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirement from the T20 format soon after winning the cup. Rohit's mother took to social media and called him and Virat's picture "Goat duo of T20 cricket".

"Daughter on his shoulders, nation on his back, brother on his side," she further captioned the picture.