The Indian cricket took up the whole of Mumbai by storm last night with their victory parade. With super packed stadiums, loud cheers, emotions overflowing; it was the perfect celebration of India bringing home the World Cup trophy. Several celebrities took to social media to share the videos and pictures of the Indian team making the nation go crazy.

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Team India's victory parade

Shah Rukh Khan took to social media and wrote, "Seeing the boys so happy and emotional fills my heart with pride.... As Indians this is such an amazing moment - to see our boys take us to such great heights!!! Love u all my Team India... and now dance away all night long." King Khan also congratulated BCCI, Jay Shah and the entire support staff.

Boys in Blue take away all the blues!

More celebs send love

"Boys in Blue take away all the blues! Big Congratulations to the @BCCI, @JayShah and the entire support staff that has worked tirelessly behind the scenes so that our boys could soar!!" he concluded. Vicky Kaushal also took to social media to share a video of Team India enjoying the moment and wrote, "Welcome home Champions!"

Ayushmann Khurrana also shared a video of the team enjoying the victory parade and wrote, "Welcome home boys." Sanjana Sanghi also shared a video of the crowd chanting player's name and wrote, "Yes, we take our cricket very seriously." Angad Bedi also shared several pictures of the victory parade and wrote, "Waheguru."

Virat on hugging Rohit

After clinching the WC trophy, a picture of Virat and Rohit went viral. Now, Kohli has shed light on the moment and revealed, "I don't know about breaking the internet but this is the first time in 15 years of playing together that I've seen Rohit show so much emotions on the field. When I was walking up the steps, I was crying, he was crying, and we hugged."