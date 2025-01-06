Soha Ali Khan visited the grave of her father, legendary Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on the eve of his 84th birth anniversary. She was accompanied by daughter Inaaya and husband Kunal Kemmu. Soha lit a candle and placed a cake on his grave as Inaaya kept a handwritten letter on it. The trio paid homage to the late cricketer and the former Nawab of Pataudi.

Social media reactions

Sharing the pictures from the moment of solace, Soha wrote, "84 today." However, many on social media were quick to jump the gun and questioned her motive behind sharing such a private moment on social media.

"Everything is a show. Isn't this supposed to be a private moment??" wrote a user.

"U (You) are Muslim right why put the slices of cake into the grave?? Islam not practice like this," another person commented.

"But why serving pastries to the dead???" asked a social media user.

"When you have 0 knowledge about your deen may Allah forgive his sins and give him highest rank in jannah...you guys should read fateha plz dont do this is not allowed in islam," another social media user commented.

"What is this ... let him rest in peace..go make some dua zikr .. recite Qur'an for him," read a comment.

"Dear Soha Mam.. we should really don't take pic of graves and that too do such things of offering or other food stuffs... They only need our Duas," another comment read.

However, there were many who sympathised with Soha and praised her for her act. "So many things forbidden in religion most importantly is judging someone without knowing the meaning of what they do god is happy when we are happy so chill," read a comment.

"The fourth picture speaks a thousand words and is soo endearing. This is what true love is and India should be all about," a person opined.