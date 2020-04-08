It was during the shooting of critically acclaimed Rang De Basanti that southern superstar Sidharth met Soha Ali Khan for the first time. While, in the film, Sidharth was in love with her secretly, in reality, things were moving pretty quickly between the couple. And this was before Kunal Khemu came into the picture.

This happened when Sidharth and his estranged wife, Meghna were living separately. Sidharth, who was nursing a broken heart, found a good friend and soon a lover in Soha. Soha too, reciprocated the same way. Soon, sparks flew and the couple fell-in-love with each-other, head-over-heels. While Soha was open about the relationship, Sidharth wanted to keep it low-key. And though it was fine with Soha, her parents and brother, Saif Ali Khan, weren't too sure about it. So they invited Sidharth over one day.

When Pataudis met Sidharth

A Filmibeat report states that the Pataudis were pleased to meet the cool and easy-going Siddharth and Saif got along with him quite well. "Saif asked Soha over to his Bandra apartment along with her boyfriend. When she arrived, she was surprised to see her parents present as well. Saif had called them over to meet his little sister's object of affection. Though Siddharth and Soha had been dating for some time, they didn't come out in the open about their relationship. This caused Sharmila and Mansoor a lot of unrest so Saif decided it was time for his family to come face-to-face with the RDB man."

It further stated, "Siddharth is a cool dude like Saif and they kept chatting away merrily on various issues. After dinner, Saif was even heard inviting Siddharth over on his sets to discuss various aspects of filmmaking. The Pataudis too were impressed with the South boy's down-to-earth attitude."

It was all going smooth between Soha and Sidharth, but it was said that Sidharth was not in a headspace to continue with the relationship. After Soha, Sidharth was also rumoured to be dating Shruti Haasan and Samantha.