Following the cancellation of FX's Deadpool action-comedy series, producer Donald Glover shared a 12-page script from the animated series finale episode Wednesday night. But hours after tweeting those pages from spoof script, Glover seemed to have deleted all the controversial tweets as those are no longer available on his Twitter account.

But why did he do this suddenly?

While sharing the spoof script, Glover did not spare a moment to take a jibe at Marvel and FX who canceled the show citing "creative difference" as the reason. Is this why he deleted all the tweets thinking it could land him in trouble?

Over the weekend, FX revealed that they had pulled the plug on its Marvel's X-Men series due to the creative difference between Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, and FX.

But that did not affect the Atlanta actor as he took to Twitter to write, "For the record: i wasnt too busy to work on deadpool." Instead, he shared some insight into how the animated show could have been in reality.

According to the script, Deadpool is in charge to protect the last male northern white rhino Sudan in Kenya, whose death on March 3 has raised the question about extinction in future. Besides that, Deadpool is getting paid in bitcoin for his efforts.

In the script, Deadpool told Sudan, "You know, I'm not mad about this whole 'canceled' thing. I mean, is it even a good time to have a violent, gun loving white man ranting on TV? Other than the PRESIDENT?"

He continues: "Do you think they canceled the show because of racism?! Yeah, all the writers were black. The references were pretty black, too. I heard they went over lunch budget ordering Jamaican food at least once a week."

Glover's script was filled with references to a slew of celebs including Johnny Depp, the Chainsmokers, Taylor Swift, Jeff Bezos, John Oliver. Even Beyonce's biting fiasco was mentioned in the spoof script.

At one point of the script, Deadpool says, "It just feels like everyone wants something different, but no one wants to do anything different to get it."

The animated series was announced back in May 2017 and was supposed to debut on FX's sister network FXX in 2018.