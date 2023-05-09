Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha might have remained tight lipped on their marriage speculations but their body language and frequent outings has left very little to be imagined.

If reports are anything to go by, the couple had an intimate roka ceremony at their home and are now officially engaged. The fact that both the minister and the actress have now started wearing bands in their ring fingers hasn't gone unnoticed either.

Keeping it secret

Raghav and Parineeti were recently spotted at a dinner date. The two walked out of the restaurant without any PDA and got together in the same car. Netizens, however, have a million questions for Parineeti. Here's what they have to say. "Why does she behave like she's caught cheating on someone? If you love someone express it without feeling shy or guilty," asked one user. "Why this girl suddenly becomes so innocent When asked abt wedding?," asked another user.

Netizens react

"But do you know they call the media people to click their pictures? Publicity apni jagah and when they question you you behave so dumb? Kyun dugla pan," asked an Instagram user. "Bhai pehle pregnancy ki news aayegi fr shaadi hogi , aaj kal bollywood m fashion h iss cheej ka (first pregnancy news will come then they will get married, that's the fashion in bollywood these days)," commented another Instagram user.

"Parineeti is just taking a Free footage and always fake smile while asking about marriage," commented a social media user. "Itna natak kyu of not accepting the relationship! Faltu hypes ! (why so much of drama of not accepting relationship, waste hype)," opined another social media user. There are hush-hush reports of the couple planning to make their relationship official soon, but until they do, guess we'll have to be happy with their cute little outings.