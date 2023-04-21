Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha might already have taken the first steps in their relationship. If reports are anything to go by, Parineeti and Raghav have already gotten engaged in a hush-hush ceremony. The couple is expected to tie the knot sometime in March as the two are busy with their prior commitments currently.

The many hints

AAP leader Raghav Chadha and actress Parineeti Chopra surprised everyone with their lunch and dinner outings. While many called it a one-time thing, it was Raghav's decision to pick her up from the airport that sealed the deal for their fans. What added fuel to the fire further was Ms. Chopra's frequent visits to fashion designer Manish Malhotra's residence.

Secretly engaged?

Not just this, Parineeti was recently spotted wearing a wedding band on her ring finger. And while fans and followers are waiting for some kind of an announcement, the latest we hear is that the couple had a traditional roka ceremony in the presence of their close family members. The two are all set to get married in a grand ceremony in October, this year.

There are also hush-hush whispers of the duo getting engaged right at the time when Priyanka Chopra had come down to India to attend the NMACC launch event.