The rumours around Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's relationship have refused to die down. There is a strong murmur of the two all set to get engaged in a close-knit ceremony on April 10, 2023. The two grabbed attention when they were spotted hanging out together. What sealed the deal further was when Raghav came to pick up Parineeti Chopra from the airport.

Parineeti - Raghav's lifestyle

The two rumoured love birds come from entirely different backgrounds and professions. While Parineeti Chopra is the reigning queen of Bollywood, Raghav Chadha is the next big thing in the Aam Aadmi Party. The how and when of their relationship have left everyone guessing. What comes as a surprise is that Raghav comes across as a simple, humble and serious man; Parineeti on the other hand, is an absolute vivacious and glam queen.

Difference in net worth

The difference in their net worth is something that is a shocking factor as well. While Parineeti is rumoured to have a net worth of Rs 60 crore, Chadha leads an extremely simple life. The Rajya Sabha MP owns a home that is worth 37 lakh. Raghav Chadha's affidavit states that the entire value of his movable assets is Rs 36,99,471. Raghav owns a Maruti Swift Dzire and 90 grams of gold jewellery, valued at about Rs 4,95,000, reports MyNeta.info.

Now, whether the wedding will actually take place or whether these are just rumours, remains to be seen.