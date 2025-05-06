Out of all the Indian stars who made their Met Gala debut this year, Diljit Dosanjh's look made the biggest statement. Diljit paid homage to Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala and his Punjabi roots with his iconic outfit. The extravagant ensemble, the Gurmukhi alphabets stitched on his cape to the regal turban—Diljit stole the spotlight in Prabal Gurung's creation.

Decoding Diljit's look

Diljit's exquisite jewelry, which the singer-actor adorned, made sure all eyes were on him. The jewels were customized by Jaipur-based Golecha Jewels. But the actor's stylist had revealed that they tried to borrow Maharaj's personal and original jewelry. Dosanjh's stylist revealed that they wanted the look to be more authentic and truer in terms of paying tribute to the Maharaja but were turned down.

Why turned down?

The gigantic necklace weighing 1,000 carats of diamonds comes at a whopping cost of Rs 21 crore now. Diljit's stylist was quoted saying, "I tried to borrow that iconic Cartier necklace for the night," but "it sits sealed in a museum."

Diljit took to social media to share the pictures of his look from the event. He wrote, "Main hoon Punjab. Inspired by the theme of Black Dandyism, I bring my turban, my culture, and my mother tongue Punjabi to the Met Gala."

Mrunal goes gaga

Bollywood celebs took a bow at Diljit's royal Punjabi look. "@Diljit Dosanjh hands down my favourite look. @IAMKANWAL_BATOOL my baby love you absolutely nailed it," Mrunal Thakur wrote. Manav Golecha, owner of Golecha jewellers explained the jewellery adorned by Diljit to Indian Express and said it took them three months to create the necklace.

Details of the necklace

"It took us nearly three months to create this multi-layered necklace, inspired by the original Patiala Necklace, which was a Cartier creation for Maharaja Bhupinder Singh. The current neckpiece has over 50 carats of tourmalines. The emerald centerpiece alone weighs close to 130 carats. The other two elements include a choker crafted with spinels to give it a vintage charm and a Colombian emerald necklace layered with the Patiala piece."