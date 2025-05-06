Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani headlined Indian fashion at the global runway at Met Gala 2025. The trio conquered the red carpet with their distinct fashion statement and made the world bow to their exquisite style. And their powerful presence at the iconic event this year, has only made us wonder, when will these fashion gurus of Bollywood attend Met Gala.

Ranveer Singh: When it comes to couture, there is no one like Ranveer Singh. From massy to classy, the man knows how to slay in any outfit. Known for his eccentric fashion outings, if there is one celeb guaranteed to leave the lasting impression, it has to be the Singham Again actor.

Arjun Kapoor: The Kapoor scion known for his powerful personality can leave the world enchanted with his style. Just like his ramp walks back home, Arjun would not only leave the global audience impressed but slay it with his charisma.

Shraddha Kapoor: We saw how Shraddha Kapoor owned the red carpet at the Sea Film Festival and we would expect nothing less from the actress at Met Gala too. The Stree actress with her style, flair and confidence would rock the global event too.

Kriti Sanon: One of the biggest fashionistas of Bollywood, Kriti would most surely churn out a surprise fashion statement at the Met Gala. From desi attire to western couture, there is nothing that Kriti can't pull off with elan.

Anushka Sharma: Another celeb we have been yearning to see on the Met Gala red carpet is Anushka Sharma. After Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra; the actress would channel out her inner diva and conquer the red carpet like a pro!