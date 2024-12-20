Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most affable and loved celebrities in the industry. The actress is also known for being one of the most humble and relatable celebs. Riding high on the success of Stree 2, the actress recently sat down for an interview with a panel. However, not the one to lose her cool, Shraddha seemed irked when asked about her dating life.

What went down

It so happened that the journalist kept persistently asking the actress about her dating life which irked the actress. "We asked Kartik Aaryan which heroine he would want to date, and your name was one of the four options. But Kartik said that all four are dating someone or the other. He's the one who spilled the beans. So, is he right?" the interviewer asked.

Visibly frustrated with the question, Kapoor said, "Okay, so he said what he had to. Do you have a question here for me?" However, when the journalist kept asking her to spill the beans, the actress retorted by asking if she was on the right channel for the right interview.

Shraddha's relationship rumours

This comes barely a few days after the Baaghi 3 actress confirmed being in a relationship. "I really love spending time with my partner and doing things with him like watching a movie, going for dinner, or traveling," she had said in an interview. Even though Shraddha has not taken any names, the actress is rumoured to be dating Rahul Mody.

Shraddha often posts pictures with him and he was even her plus one at Anant Ambani – Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding events. However, it was during the promotions of Stree 2 that there were rumours of the two having parted ways. But, Shraddha again shut down trolls by speaking about being in a relationship.

Now, whether or not Shraddha is in a relationship, guess will have to wait for an official confirmation from the actress to find out.