Shraddha Kapoor has finally agreed to being in a relationship but hasn't disclosed who the lucky man is. The diva graced the cover of a popular magazine where she spoke about her 'partner' and what they like to do together. Just like any other girl, Shraddha revealed that she finds joy in the small things in life.

Shraddha confirms relationship

"I really love spending time with my partner and doing things with him like watching a movie, going for dinner, or travelling. I am generally someone who likes to spend time doing things together or even not doing things together," the Baaghi actress told Cosmopolitan. The Kapoor girl also spoke about her marriage plans.

Shraddha revealed that more than marriage, being with the right partner is very important. The Stree 2 actress was rumoured to be dating Rahul Mody till a few months back. The two not only attended events together but also didn't leave any stone unturned in displaying their adorable social media exchange.

Shraddha - Mody part ways?

However, recently, there were also the rumours of the two having called it quits. Prior to Mody, Shraddha was dating photographer Rohan Shrestha. Shakti Kapoor had once said that he would be happy to accept whoever Shraddha falls in love with and chooses to get married.

"Rohan is a very nice boy. He does come home but he has come home since childhood. Shraddha hasn't told me that she plans to marry him. To me, they are still just childhood friends. I do not know if they are serious about each other," he had once said in an interview.