Shraddha Kapoor recently made an appearance for Bhuvan Bam's Taaza Khabar screening. The diva looked cute in a skirt and white shirt. Shraddha has found a new fan following ever since Stree 2. The diva has left behind celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and even PM Narendra Modi in her Instagram fan following.

As expected, a number of people turned up to click or get clicked with the actress at the event. However, as a fan tried to click the actress, he was aggressively pushed back by the security present. Shraddha took a brief second to look at what happened but chose to walk ahead. This hasn't gone down well with netizens who are appalled by the actress' behaviour.

Social media furious

"But she kept walking?? Could have turned back said sorry on behalf of your security or give the guy the selfie or a smile I'm sure would have made the fans day," wrote a user.

"Wtf!! Look at the way he pushed that guy," another user wrote.

"On one hand we have Diljit and Arijit and on the other she," a social media user commented.

"No sympathy for the guy pushed around by the bouncer?" asked a social media user.

"As a human that guard pushing that guy was so rude. He clearly had an innocent smile on his face and respectfully gestured for a selfie request. There is clear hurt in his eyes for being shoved like that. @shraddhakapoor - you are so sweet, maybe get your guard to say sorry to him? At the end we are all humans," a fan commented.

"Bro where is the first selfie man?" asked a person.

"Wait and watch after 2030," read a comment.

"She didn't say anything to the guard," another comment read.