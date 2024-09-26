After creating waves at the box office, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 is back on OTT. The film that has emerged as one of the highest grossers of the year, is now available for all those who missed watching the horror-comedy in theatres. The film starred Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Ayushmann Khurrana in pivotal roles along with the lead stars.

Controversy after the film's success

There was an indirect war between the fans of Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor on who deserved the success of Stree 2 more. While Shraddha had a smaller role, its impact couldn't be overlooked. On the other hand, the film is difficult to imagine without Rajkummar Rao's comic timing and phenomenal acting.

Aparshakti's take on credit row

Aparshakti Khurrana had called the credit war something generated by the PR group. "See this is a PR game. If a channel goes and asks the audience, the original audience on street, what are they saying? I want to know that. So, this is a PR game, I don't want to comment on it. I love each and every actor of my film. I am attached to them. In such a happy space, where the film has gotten so much love and success, this can come across as slightly unpleasant now," he had said in an interview with a website.

When and where you can watch it

However, leaving the controversy behind, the film is now available to watch on OTT. Stree 2 can be watched on rent on Amazon Prime Video from now on. It would also be made available for those who want to watch it free maybe in a couple of weeks.