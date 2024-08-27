The Stree 2 success credit row is taking an unpleasant turn with each passing day. After social media groups pitted Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao to take the credit for the film's mammoth success, the publicists and PRs too have weighed in. Social media posts declaring either Shraddha or Rajkummar behind the success of Stree 2 have been nothing less than a virtual war.

Mallika Dua weighs in

Amid all this, Mallika Dua has shared her take on the issue and backed Shraddha Kapoor as the reason for the Stree 2 success. "If you don't want female actors to hijack the PR narrative of your super dhamaka (hit) movie, maybe give them more to do in the movie so they don't feel unseen, unfulfilled, no? I love how sabko itni mirchi lagti hai (people have a problem) when women start to play a morally bankrupt game without morals. Oho so inconvenient," she wrote.

Drops truth bombs

Mallika further added, "Male actor ka role better, more nuanced aur extensive usse payment bhi zyada di (Male actor had a better and more nuanced role so he got extensive payment). Par female ne apni self funded PR kar di (But female actor did her self funded PR) and it worked oh noooooo. Just coz she pretty. Well, that's all you wanted and deemed her fit her for. Ab bhugto (now suffer). Everyone wants a heroine on paper. Not in life. The game is dirty. Don't blame the players for trying to survive it."

Aparshakti calls it unpleasant

This comes barely a few days after Aparshakti Khurana called it an "unpleasant PR game". In an interview with Zoom, the Stree 2 actor had called it an unpleasant PR game and had added that he is more interested in what the audience on the streets is saying.