Shraddha Kapoor's fans slam Rajkumar Rao for sharing poster featuring ONLY him along with box-office collection of Stree 2

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are riding high on the success of their recently released film, Stree 2. The film is the sequel to their 2018 horror comedy Stree. Within two days, the film has surpassed Rs 100 crore.

The film also has cameos of Varun Dhawan as Bhaskar from Bhediya (2022), which was the second film in Dinesh Vijan's horror comedy universe. Akshay Kumar is also part of the film.

In this special appearance, Varun turns into Bhediya to fight off Sarkata, who is Chanderi's latest 'aatank'. Fans loved Varun and Shraddha's sizzling chemistry in Stree 2's song Khoobsurat.

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor have chemistry to look forward to as RKR tries to prowess his love and woo Stree (Shraddha) in every possible way.

A fan wrote, " I don't know why they are calling it Shraddha Kapoor's movie..... she's literally in the movie after interval.... Rajkumar Rao and Abhishek Banerjee these two guys carried the whole movie."

The camaraderie between Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi and Rajkummar Rao.

After the success of the film Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar shared the poster of the film with box-office numbers.

The creative shared by Shraddha Kapoor shows the cast along with her. In the poster, she has taken centre stage while the rest of the cast is beside her.

While Rajkummar Rao shared a creative which just had his image.

Taking to his Instagram handle. Rajkummar shared the poster of the film mentioning 'unbeatable & unstoppable'. "मेहर, रब की और आप सब की। दिल से धन्यवाद।," read the caption.

As soon as he shared the post, fans also reacted. Many congratulated him and also mentioned that the film will cross the Rs 1000 crore mark. Ayushmann Khurrana dropped a fire emoji in the comment section.

However, fans of Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor weren't happy as they are of the view that Rajkummar Rao doesn't seem to be happy for calling Stree 2 as Shraddha Kapoor's film.

A Reddit post read, "Here's why Shraddha Kapoor's fans are calling RKR out."

A user mentioned, "Ab RKR kya apna poster bhi nahi daal sakta, ( He can't share his poster also) It's his moment too the guy has earned it after years of being relegated to being an off beat star, that's what industry does to outsiders, especially male outsiders"

Another mentioned, "With the AMOUNT that Shraddha has made this about herself and her PR has discredited literally EVERY actor and crew member for the film. Even going as far as claiming Shraddha to be the "biggest star" in ages. Yeah I think RKR is allowed this one. Because Stree one and 2C HE is the lead character. It is his film. It's his characters film. And first film also heavily rode off on the small town offbeat film popularity wave at the time (Badhaai ho, shubh mangal savdhaan and etc) which was helmed by the coming up of smaller actors like Rajkumar Rao, Ayushman Khurrana, Pankaj Tripathi and etc. also this is simply a poster. RKR has posted a character poster (also released earlier for promo) with a heart he's making. Makes sense, it's like a thank you. He's not stealing credit from anyone."

Some argue, that Shraddha's role is the key point in the film.

A user wrote, "Stree 2 would've earned the same amount even without Shraddha because it's a movie which doesn't rely on a single actor. Shraddha is barely in the movie, in fact, people are talking more about Tamannahs dance than her."

Another mentioned, "Shraddha's PR is declaring her a female superstar and what not. All I see here is RKR posting a picture of him with the numbers, on HIS IG. Nowhere is he saying (at least in this picture), that it's his doing alone or he is the next superstar or some similar bs like that. Shraddha fans are just next level unhinged."

The third one said, "Agreee! The theatre went crazy when Tamannah Bhatia came. They were whistling when Varun Dhawan made his entry. The same reaction wasn't there when Shraddha Kapoor made her entry though. She thinks by doing all this stuff she is doing good for her image but it will only end up damaging it.

The fourth one mentioned, "I wouldn't have watched the first part if RKR was not in it , whole funny scenes and drama revolves around him other co-stars."

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 sees Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor reprise their roles from the original.