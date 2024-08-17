After seven months of draught, finally got its fastest first blockbuster film Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee. The film also has cameos by Akshay Kumar, and Varun Dhawan.

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the horror-comedy film witnessed a sharp fall of 42.08 per cent in its Box Office collection on Day 2 as it minted Rs 30 crore gross.

At the overseas Box Office, the film did a business of Rs 7.6 crore, taking the worldwide total to Rs 80 crore gross. The film has crossed Rs 100 crore and has minted around Rs 118 crore at the global box office.

Hansal Mehta on Stree 2

Sharing a poster of the film, Hansal Mehta tweeted, "When you celebrate the success of Stree 2 remember that it goes beyond the narrow star-driven calculations that abound in the industry. Don't trivialise its success by attributing it to one star. This is a talent vehicle, studded with exceptional writing, directorial and histrionic talent. It is a triumph for Rajkummar who we love because he is such a superlative actor. It is a triumph for Amar Kaushik because of his command over the medium and his ability to expertly craft a script into meaningful entertainment for the masses."

"It is a triumph for Niren Bhatt's writing - from Taarak Mehta to Bala to Bhediya to Munjya, the man has consistently delivered. It is a triumph for an ensemble that is as much a principal lead as Raj and Shraddha. It is a triumph for Indian mainstream cinema. Finally, real talent wins. Trade experts and often many critics will still make reductive observations - remember they are no experts. Just people who thrive on oversimplifying talent, story, success and failure. Long post over and out," he concluded.

When you celebrate the success of Stree 2 remember that it goes beyond the narrow star driven calculations that abound in the industry. Don’t trivialise it’s success by attributing it to one star. This is a talent vehicle, studded with exceptional writing, directorial and… pic.twitter.com/V8qRE4Et71 — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) August 16, 2024

Stree sequel

For the unversed, Stree was released in 2018. The sequel was out in theatres on August 15. Stree 2 was released along with Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa.