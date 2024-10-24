Manish Malhotra's Diwali party was every bit of a star-studded event. From Gauri Khan, Urmila, Rekha, Shilpa Shetty to Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tamanaah Bhatia, the biggest and the most glamorous names were seen in attendance. The divas put on their best outfits to dazzle everyone and they did!

However, one couldn't overlook the similarity in the looks of almost all the actresses. Sequinned sarees paired with bralette seemed to be the theme of the night, as not one, not two but many actresses turned up in similar style of saree and bralette. Let's take a look. Disha Patani opted for a gold-toned saree and looked ravishing in it. Kiara also went with a similar look and colour but made sure all eyes were on her.

Celebs turn up in similar styles

Shraddha Kapoor also seemed to be wearing a similar style of saree and bralette like Disha. The diva turned up in a silver-shaded saree and a bralette. Ananya Panday was also spotted wearing a white saree with the same pattern. Sharvari Wagh and Tamanaah Bhatia also kept their look ravishing with similar styles.

The few celebs who looked different than the rest were Kriti Sanon, Rekha, Shilpa Shetty. The Mimi actress turned up wearing a Manish Malhotra saree and stole the spotlight right away. The sequinned yellow saree and the white pearl blouse made her stand out from the rest of the guests.

"Let the festivities begin... always with a saree! @manishmalhotra05 @manishmalhotraworld Absolutely loved this one, especially the blouse," she wrote.