Just like every year, Manish Malhotra hosted a grand pre-Diwali bash for industry people. And the most popular names were seen in attendance at the gala do. From Gauri Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Kajol to Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor; actresses from all generations marked their dazzling presence at the yearly bash.

Let's take a look at who all attended

Alia Bhatt made a solo entry, sans Ranbir Kapoor. The diva looked like our desi barbie as she rocked the same lehenga she had worn for her mehendi ceremony. Shilpa Shetty made heads turn in a tight-fitted turquoise outfit. While Kajol made a sparkly entrance in her sequinned co-ord set. Janhvi Kapoor raised the bar of the fashion-o-meter with her glittery saree and dazzling makeup.

Beauties in black: Gauri Khan, Sharvari Wagh, Sophie Choudry and Khushi Kapoor looked beautiful in black sarees.

The golden girls: Gold and tones of gold seemed to be the theme of the night as some of the fittest actresses of Bollywood turned up in golden palettes. Kiara Advani, Diana Penty and Disha Patani oozed golden girl vibes in their glittering saree look.

White and silver wonders: One can never go wrong with white and some celebs proved that right last night. From Ananya Panday, Shraddha Kapoor, Rasha Thadani, Mira Rajput to Pooja Hedge proved that right.

Ravishing red: Suhana Khan turned up the heat in a red-hot saree. Tamannaah Bhatia also made sure all eyes were on her with her exquisite wine-coloured saree. Rekha was an absolute vision as she turned up wearing a saree from her traditional kanjeevaram collection. Kriti Sanon wore an exquisite Manish Malhotra saree and looked every bit of a Diwali firecracker in it!

Radhika Madan, Fatima Sanan Shaikh, Pooja Dadlani, Nora Fatehi, Nussrat Bharucha were some more celebs who attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash.