MET Gala 2025: No Phones, No Garlic, No Smoking; Diljit Dosanjh roasts fashion event's strict rules in Punjabi style

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh is all set to make his debut at the Met Gala 2025. Preparations for fashion's biggest night are already underway, with celebrities gearing up to bring their best style to the red carpet.

Ahead of his much-anticipated debut, the 41-year-old singer-actor took to social media to share a glimpse of his official Met Gala invitation. In a video posted online, Diljit, speaking in Punjabi, humorously commented on the exclusive nature of the event and the rules that come with it.

He revealed details about his appearance at the prestigious gala, playfully highlighting the "no plus one" rule and expressing excitement about the people he will be seated next to, NBA star LeBron James and rapper A$AP Rocky.

Opening the invitation, Diljit joked with his fans, asking them not to send him any more wedding invites now that he had received what he called "the most prestigious invite ever." He even compared the gala's strict guest rules to Indian weddings, quipping, "Per person, per plate da hisaab hai" a nod to the one-plate-per-person policy often seen at traditional weddings, which was echoed in the Met Gala's single-entry invitation.

Met Gala Rules

The Met Gala, hosted annually by Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, is known for its exclusivity and strict code of conduct.

No Phones or Selfies

Phone usage is strictly prohibited inside the event. No photos or videos are allowed during the private dinner, exhibition tour, or performances. Despite this, some daring guests still manage to sneak in bathroom selfies.

No Garlic, Onion, or Parsley

The menu is designed with elegance in mind. Foods that could cause bad breath or messy teeth—like garlic, onion, and parsley—are banned, as are potentially messy items like bruschetta to prevent wardrobe mishaps.

No Smoking Indoors

Smoking is entirely forbidden within the museum, not just for health reasons but also to protect the irreplaceable fashion exhibits. Curator Andrew Bolton once stated that smoking in the galleries is a surefire way to get blacklisted.

No Free Entry

Though it's invite-only, the gala isn't free. In 2024, individual tickets reportedly cost $75,000, while a table could run up to $350,000. Often, these costs are covered by fashion houses in exchange for exposure.

Outfit Approval by Anna Wintour

Every guest's look must be personally approved by Wintour. The fashion world refers to this as getting "AWOK" (Anna Wintour Okay).

Strictly Curated Seating Chart

The seating plan is meticulously arranged over several months, with attention paid to social dynamics. Couples are often seated separately to encourage broader networking.

Theme of Met Gala 2025

This year's theme, Tailored for You, aligns with the Costume Institute's exhibition Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. The exhibit pays homage to Black Dandyism and the enduring influence of Black designers in the world of tailored fashion.

Diljit Dosanjh will represent India at the gala alongside global Indian stars such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, and Kiara Advani, making this year's event a proud moment for Indian fashion and entertainment.