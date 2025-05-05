All eyes are on the MET Gala 2025, one of the biggest and most anticipated fashion events in the world. Fans are excited this year as several Bollywood celebrities are set to make their red carpet debut. From Shah Rukh Khan and Diljit Dosanjh to Kiara Advani, all eyes will also be on our very own desi girl, Priyanka Chopra, who is attending the prestigious event for the fifth time.

Ahead of the big fashion night, Priyanka was spotted partying in style. She turned heads at a pre-MET event on Sunday night, looking absolutely stunning in a sleeveless black gown with her hair left open. The private dinner in New York was attended by several celebrated names including Hunter Schafer, Lupita Nyong'o, Rege-Jean Page, and Henry Golding, among others.

Several photos of Priyanka from the evening have surfaced online and are going viral across social media platforms.

Apart from Priyanka, Shah Rukh Khan, who is making his MET Gala debut, will be wearing an outfit by Sabyasachi. His manager, Pooja Dadlani, took to social media to confirm the same.

For the unversed, this year's theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, celebrates the rich history of Black menswear. The focus is on bold, colourful, and intricately tailored designs that have shaped fashion over the years.