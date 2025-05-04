RCB fans are eagerly awaiting their favourite team to lift the IPL trophy, especially as Virat Kohli's jersey number coincides with the ongoing 18th season of IPL. On Saturday night, RCB defeated MS Dhoni's CSK, securing yet another thrilling victory that sent Virat Kohli's team to the top of the points table. Virat Kohli's remarkable innings and RCB's defence against CSK have reignited hope among fans.

RCB won by just 2 runs, with CSK finishing at 211/5 in their 20 overs, despite half-centuries from Ayush Mhatre (94 off 48) and Ravindra Jadeja (77 off 45). The RCB team celebrated with joy after their victory.

Virat Kohli looks broken, refuses to celebrate despite RCB win

Virat is known for his expressive on-field emotions, whether joy, aggression, or passion. Kohli's lack of visible emotion on Saturday night had fans worried.

However, despite the team's celebratory mood, it was Virat Kohli who appeared unusually upset.

With RCB just a few matches away from potentially winning the IPL trophy, Virat Kohli's sombre mood raised concerns. Netizens speculated that Virat Kohli was upset over a recent controversy involving him liking a photo of actor Avneet Kaur flaunting her midriff on Instagram.

Several posts expressed concern over Virat Kohli's dull spirit after the match.

VIRAT KOHLI IN THE DRESSING ROOM AFTER YESTERDAY'S WIN AT CHINNASWAMY. ?



- Virat didn't smile even once in the whole 10 minute video of RCB.!! pic.twitter.com/v5OcBqicQM — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) May 4, 2025

One fan wrote, "What happened to you, my man? Today, you completely looked off."

Another commented, "People have broken a strong man. Literally, people have a problem with everything Virat Kohli does. How much can one person tolerate? Chin up, champ. We're all with you."

Not the version of Virat Kohli we're used to see after the wins ? pic.twitter.com/nvT6KRoKzi — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) May 4, 2025

Virat likes Avneet Kaur's hot photos

The situation was blown out of proportion when fans noticed that Virat Kohli's official Instagram account had liked a post from a fan page dedicated to Avneet Kaur. The trolling and speculation led to the cricketer issuing a public clarification via his Instagram Story.

He wrote, "I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made."

Despite Kohli's clarification, the controversy refuses to die down. Even two days later, internet users continue to target him for liking Avneet Kaur's pictures. Some have even dragged Anushka Sharma into the matter, speculating that her reaction may have prompted Virat Kohli to issue a clarification.

Let's take a look at the meme fest that has been triggered following the viral "like" incident:

Here are the best ones!

