Aamir Khan's tweet applauding Akshay Kumar's upcoming release 'Laxmmi Bomb''s trailer seems to have gone on a wrong track. The actor is apparently facing a lot of flak on social media. A few days ago Akshay Kumar released the trailer of his upcoming flick 'Laxmmi Bomb' and celebs began pouring their best wishes as well as compliments for the actor. However, fans seemed reluctant towards accepting Akki's 'Laxmmi Bomb' trailer.

And recently when Aamir Khan reacted on the trailer praising Akshay fans couldn't take it and lashed out at Aamir on social media. With the ongoing rage in Bollywood in connection to the 34-year-old star Sushant Singh Rajput's death, netizens seem unwilling in coming to terms with the way the fraternity has reacted to his controversial death.

Despite several investigations going on, not a single big star has come out and opened up on the unfortunate incident. This is what Aamir wrote on his social media handle followed by fans' reaction on the same.

Dear @akshaykumar, what a superb trailer, my friend. Can't wait to see it. This will be huge! Wish it was releasing in the theatres. And your performance is outstanding! Best wishes to everyone.https://t.co/4Cz0sc9Y94@offl_Lawrence @foxstarhindi @advani_kiara @Shabinaa_Ent — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) October 15, 2020

Why didn't you take a few seconds to tweet the Dil Bechara trailer for a dead co-star?

Some began criticizing Aamir for not promoting Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' that released on an OTT platform post the actor's death while others spoke about boycotting films of Akshay as well as Aamir's upcoming 'Laal Singh Chadda'.

Another user wrote, "Now the public knows their reality... so the professional rivals have become brothers.... you scratch my back and I'll scratch yours... similarly you watch my movie and I'll watch yours...because no one else will watch."

"Thank God it didn't release in theatres otherwise we would have backlashed it big time. In OTT, we can peacefully boycott this movie," wrote another netizen while mocking both Aamir and Akshay.

One more angry user wrote, "Dont worry @aamir_khan Lal chadha will be equally huge like Laxmmibomb. We wont be watching any of the two. No one is a star for us if you are indulging in anti nation activities. #BoycottBollywood is absolute."

For the uniniated, 'Laxmmi Bomb' is slated to release on the 9th Nov on an OTT platform. The film also stars Kiara Advani in the lead opposite Akshay Kumar.