Fans have been eagerly waiting for Akshay Kumar's next Laxmmi Bomb and finally, the day has arrived when the makers have unveiled the trailer of the film.

Let's take a look at 5 things to watch out for in Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb.

Akshay plays the role of a transgender person.

In the horror-comedy, the Akshay will be seen playing the role of a transgender person. His transformation is into a transgender person, both fearful and funny.

Trailer review

As the trailer opens, Akshay and Kiara visit her parents' home. Her mother is afraid of ghosts, and Akshay helps Kiara's mom get rid of her fears. Things take a U-turn when Akshay's behaviour slowly begins to change, and he acquires a feminine trait. His character doesn't believe in ghosts, and at the very onset he had declared that 'jis dinn mere saamne bhoot aya nah, main chudiyan pehen lunga'. We then witness beautiful Kiara Advani's making an appearance in a peppy number that is played in the background. Akshay turns Laxmmi and starts packing a few punches. This scares the housemates and even Kiara Advani.

The film looks like a perfect blend of horror, comedy, suspense, drama. Apart from Akshay and Kiara, the film stars Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar, and Ashwini Kalsekar.

The film reminds us of Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Sangarsh

There are certain instances in the film, especially the horror-comedy genre, reminds us of Bhool Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Wherein in a baba comes to the mahal to find the spirit. Similar in Laxmii bomb too a baba comes and tells the family that there is a spirit inside the house. However, there is definitely a different angle in the film as Akshay plays a transgender person.

Akshay's look is similar to that of Ashotish Rana's film Sangharsh.

The dialogues

The dialogues from the trailer are funny yet spooky. Check out Laxmmi Bomb dialogues starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani below:

"Jis din sachmein mere saamne bhoot aaya naa toh maa kasam chudiyaan pehen lunga chudiyaan" – Akshay Kumar



Are mein aapse milna aaya tha aap allah ko pyaare ho gaye?- Akshay Kumar



"Iss bimari ko Sciophobia kehte hai fear of shadow yaani parchayee se darna" – Akshay Kumar



"Sabse bada bhoot toh yahi hai yahi hai woh parchayee" – Akshay Kumar



"Hum yaaha pe unko impress karne aaye hai bhoot bhagaane nahi aaye hai" – Kiara Advani



"Chhod muje haath kyon lagata hai sharam nahi aati tharki kahi ka?" – Akshay Kumar



"Main iss area ki queen hoon.. queen hoon... Live life queen size" – Akshay Kumar



"Tera pati hai naa haraami tedha hai par tera hai" – Akshay Kumar

Laxmmi Bomb is a remake of Tamil film.

The film is a remake of Tamil film Kanchana. Kanchana is the story of a man named Raghava who gets possessed by the spirits of three ghosts – a transgender woman, a Muslim man and an intellectually challenged kid. The film released in 2011 and was the perfect 'masala' entertainer for the audience back then. Raghava Lawrence helmed the original as well.

Akshay Kumar makes his debut on digital.

Laxmmi Bomb will premiere on the OTT platform this Diwali on November 9 amid the growing Covid-19 crisis. It is slated to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. The film has also been confirmed for release in Australia, New Zealand and UAE on November 9. This is the first time that Akshay Kumar will be seen essaying a transgender person in a film. Laxmmi Bomb releases on 9th November Diwali release on DisneyPlus Hotstar VIP.

Take a look at the trailer below: