We all have heard the phrase; "A son is a son until he gets a wife; a daughter is a daughter all her life." In India, a special day is dedicated to daughters known as National Daughter's Day. And as its Daughter's Day today and the Internet is filled with adorable wishes and greetings.

On the occasion of Daughter's Day, Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar shared an interesting fact about Irrfan and her wanting a girl child.

Sutapa penned a heartfelt note on her Facebook page.

"Irrfan and I wanted to have a daughter so desperately that on my second delivery my doctor could not utter the word son and said instead "congratulations!! Healthy child!!". I was disappointed, yes, I was. That day for us, and today I feel sad that a girl child got deprived of Irrfan's parenting of a girl. Because just giving freedom is not enough for a girl child."

She further wrote, "Whatever is happening around makes me say freedom is not about only being vocal it's not about trodding on other's freedom only. Let's get up beyond being voyeuristic beyond the so-called emancipation and do something more concrete meaning full for India... There is subtitle, but those who are not aware of my mother tongue might not enjoy as much. But here is to Sahana Bajpai cheers and keep shinning."

For the unversed, Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar have two sons named Babil Khan and Ayan Khan.

Meanwhile, this is how Bollywood is celebrating daughter's day.

Apart from her other Bollywood stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana, Neha Dhupia, Soni Razdan and Suniel Shetty, among many others, shared heart-warming posts and candid picture of their daughter.

