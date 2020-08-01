As Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case gets murkier, fans have been vehemently demanding justice for the talented actor who died on June 14. Moreover, the debate on nepotism and favouritism in the film industry continue to be the most discussed topic. Several bigwigs of Bollywood including Karan Johar have been facing the brunt of angry netizens for not allegedly giving Sushant his due in Bollywood.

Amid this chaos, Shah Rukh Khan dropped the trailer of Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl starring Janhvi Kapoor and produced by KJo's Drama Production on August 1. "#GunjanSaxena A story of a hero like no other - Gunjan Saxena - India's first woman Air Force Officer to go to war. Wishing love and luck to the team for this inspiring film" SRK wrote.

While many fans loved the trailer, a few questioned SRK if he was promoting on behalf of his good friend Karan, who has been maintaining a low profile ever since Sushant's death. A few users also slammed SRK for choosing to promote Karan's movie over Dil Bechara. One of the fans wrote, " Sir, I would have watched the movie but we need to change. If we don't speak up now against nepotism, it will be too late", while another wrote, "Jisko dekhna hai dekhe ye nepo kids k films I'm not interested."

However, a couple of users defended King Khan saying that he is promoting the movie, which is based on India's first female pilot, and not nepotism.

Check out some of the comments:

Gunjan Saxena movie plot:

Gunjan Saxena movie has Janhvi Kapoor starring as Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, who along with Flight Lieutenant Srividya Rajan, faces all odds to become the first female combat aviators of India to operate in the Kargil war zone.

The trailer showcases the journey of Gunjan Saxena and the hurdles she had to face and her courage to fight all odds. The movie also stars Angad Bedi as Gunjan's brother, also serving in the army, and Pankaj Tripathi as Gunjan Saxena's supportive father.

Fans slam Deepika Padukone for not promoting Sushant's film:

Not just Shah Rukh, but netizens were mighty miffed with Deepika Padukone as well for not promoting Dil Bechara on her social media pages. Ironically, Deepika was applauded by fans when an old video of hers praising the Kedarnath actor went viral soon after Sushant's demise. This came at the time when old interviews of several celebrities mocking Sushant on national television went viral.