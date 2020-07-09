While fans are still coping up with the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, the trailer of his last film Dil Bechara co-starring Sanjana Sanghi is being shared widely. The short clip has shattered major records on YouTube.

Most of the Bollywood stars, too, have promoted the trailer on their social media handles and although sharing a post is a personal choice, looks like Sushant's fans are mighty miffed with Deepika Padukone for not promoting it on her Instagram account.

On the same day of Dil Bechara trailer release (July 6), Deepika shared a picture of hers and Ranveer Singh wishing him on the occasion of his birthday. Her happy post, however, invited a lot of hate messages. Besides lashing out at the '83 actress for not promoting Sushant's film, a few users also attacked Deepika claiming that she tried to gain limelight by talking about depression soon after the actor's death made headlines.

Take a look at some of the hate comments:

Deepika praises Sushant:

Ironically, Deepika was applauded by fans when an old video of hers praising the Kedarnath actor went viral last month. The video was from an old interview where she was asked which actor's performance does she like in the industry and Deepika was quick to reply "Sushant".

This came at the time when old interviews of several celebrities mocking Sushant on national television went viral.

Deepika addressing the importance of seeking help:

Deepika was the first Bollywood celebrity to open up about depression on a public platform and was hugely applauded for the same. Soon after Sushant's demise, the actress urged people to reach out when in depression and stated that there is always hope in a situation. She also emphasized on the need to communicate.

"As a person who has had a lived experience with mental illness, I cannot stress enough on the importance of reaching out. Talk. Communicate. Express. Seek help. Remember, You are not alone. We are in this together. And most importantly, there is Hope," wrote Deepika on Instagram.