The investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death continues, with more details about the actor emerging as time passes. While not much is clearly known as of yet, the Mumbai Police have seized the CCTV footage of Sushant Singh Rajput's building.

The Mumbai Police recently recorded Sanjay Leela Bhansali's statement and the popular Bollywood director revealed certain facts and details about his association with the actor.

SSR's building CCTV footage under scanner

The Mumbai Police had earlier said that all angles on the Sushant Singh Rajput case would be investigated. Over the last few weeks, there have been developments with nearly 30 people's statements being recorded by the Police.

The DCP Abhishek Trimukhe had also asked fans and the public not to believe news circulating on social media. However, the investigation isn't yet complete and the full details of the case are yet to be revealed.

The police have now seized the CCTV footage of Sushant Singh Rajput's building where he was residing. While no CCTV cameras were installed in the actor's house, the cameras might reveal the movement of the actor before his death. Moreover, forensic details are awaited the DCP Abhishek Trimukhe revealed.

The Mumbai Police also revealed details of the interrogation with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Tuesday. The Bollywood director revealed during the interrogation that he was unable to work with Sushant Singh Rajput on four films due to unavailability and clash of dates. The actor had also auditioned for the director-producer's show Saraswatichandra but lost out on the role. Sanjay Leela Bhansali also denied nepotism claims citing examples like Akshay Kumar and Madhuri Dixit who wouldn't have made it in the industry had it existed.

According to reports Shekhar Kapur who has been vocal about the industry and about Sushant Singh Rajput since his untimely death will be called in to record his statement at the Bandra Police station next.